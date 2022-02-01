PM orders cheaper ATK Covid tests, govt can issue 20m kits per month

Prayut: Wants kits to be easy to use

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has ordered the rollout of low-cost antigen test kits (ATK) so people can use them more easily as evidence of Covid-19 infection.

Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), relayed Gen Prayut's orders adding that the lower-priced ATKs are to be made available through government hospitals and drug stores.

Dr Taweesilp said the government has the ability to distribute 20 million ATKs per month.

Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana cited Gen Prayut saying that the death toll from the Omicron variant has remained low and beds and medical supplies are sufficient for all patients.

But Dr Taweesilp said that infections are not stable and are likely to rise, so he called on people to maintain proper sanitation measures in relation to Covid.

Clusters of the new variant have been found in restaurants, entertainment venues, hospitals and schools in Suphan Buri, Udon Thani, Bangkok, Chonburi, Nonthaburi, Lop Buri, Buriram, Phetchaburi, Surin and Mukdahan.

Gen Supot Malaniyom, head of CCSA operations, said Gen Prayut has designated the Ministry of Interior, Education Ministry, Public Health Ministry and BMA to develop sanitation plans for schools.

Gen Supot also said that the Education Ministry will improve health measures at a school in Ratchaburi after a cluster took place there.

Meanwhile, provinces under target for having people get their first vaccination shot are Narathiwat, Pattani, Mae Hong Son, Tak, Lop Buri and Ratchaburi.

Lower-than-targeted vaccinations of vulnerable groups were found in Nakhon Pathom, Pattani, Nakhon Sawan, Sa Kaeo and Nonthaburi.

The 10 provinces with the lowest rate of two shots are Mae Hong Son, Narathiwat, Pattani, Tak, Yala, Kanchanaburi, Lop Buri, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lam Phu and Sakon Nakhon.