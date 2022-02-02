P-Move group gets cabinet attention

P-Move protesters try to remove barricades set up by crowd-control police near Chamai Maru Chet Bridge on Tuesday. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The cabinet on Tuesday agreed with proposals submitted by the People's Network for a Just Society (P-Move) to address longstanding conflicts including land ownership disputes and community rights to manage local resources, deputy government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek said.

The group's proposals reached the cabinet after Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwon held a teleconference with various agencies to consider such proposals. Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has pledged to address them as quickly as possible.

Among P-Move's demands are for the government to step up efforts to support community land ownership and community rights to manage local resources.

They also want the government to grant amnesty to those involved in forest land encroachment cases and for the authorities to address problems of the indigenous Karen people in Kaeng Krachan National Park in Phetchaburi province.

Additionally, they want the government to assist those living on land owned by the State Railway of Thailand.

Ms Rachada said the cabinet seconded a suggestion that community title deeds be upgraded so the land governed by the deeds is managed under land management as specified in the National Land Policy Committee Act.

The cabinet has instructed a subcommittee on legal litigation and judicial process and a working team to study an amnesty draft act for those involved in forest land encroachment cases.

The study will involve reviewing domestic and international law before considering whether the encroachers can be amnestied.

The Culture Ministry and Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn Anthropology Centre will work together to expedite the drafting of bills to promote the protection of the rights and way of life of ethnic people.

A subcommittee will work on trying to tailor a solution to the land conflict affecting the ethnic people including the Karen highlanders.

The Land Bank Administration Institute (LBAI) will consult with the Office of the Public Sector Development Commission to consider the amendment of the Act on establishment of the LBAI and conduct a feasibility study to operate land banks in five areas.

The office of the Permanent Secretary of the Prime Minister's Office will also set up a panel to solve land issues impacting local residents, which stem from the Special Economic Zone project in Tak. Afterwards, a committee on lifestyle restoration of ethnic groups will be formed to work with P-Move and it will then submit the matter to the prime minister for further consideration, she said.