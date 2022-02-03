Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
New species of tarantula found in Tak
Thailand
General

New species of tarantula found in Tak

published : 3 Feb 2022 at 07:00

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

Taksinus bambus, the first new species of tarantula found in Asia in over a century.  (Photo: Chakkrapan Natanri)
Taksinus bambus, the first new species of tarantula found in Asia in over a century.  (Photo: Chakkrapan Natanri)

A new genus of tarantula has been discovered atop a mountain at an altitude above 1,000 metres in Tak province.

The discovery of the bamboo-dwelling spider was announced on Wednesday by entomologists at Khon Kaen University's agriculture faculty.

The spider, named Taksinus bambus, has been declared a new genus and species in Asia. It is the first time a new species has been discovered in Tak.

The discovery was made by researchers from Khon Kaen and Kasetsart universities, as well as independent academics.

Narin Chomphuphuang, an academic at the entomology and plant pathology division of Khon Kaen University, said the team named the new tarantula after King Taksin the Great, who ruled Tak during the 18th century. It is distinct from other known species as it lives only in bamboo, he said.

"The tarantula was found in the most remote of all geographical areas ever known to us: bamboo forests on a mountaintop higher than 1,000m," he said, adding only 31% of unspoiled forested areas remain in Thailand, posing an existential risk for the species.

The last time a new species of tarantula was found in Asia was 104 years ago.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (12)
MOST RECENT
World

Asean urges 'immediate' end to Myanmar violence

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations urged an "immediate" end to violence in Myanmar on Wednesday and for the junta to allow a special envoy tasked with facilitating talks to visit as soon as possible.

22:27
Thailand

Veterans' Day ceremony to disrupt Bangkok traffic

Commuters have been advised to avoid routes around Victory Monument on Thursday, as a ceremony will take place at the military monument to mark the annual Veterans’ Day, police said.

20:28
World

UN seeks $169 million in aid for Philippine typhoon victims

The United Nations has increased its fundraising target for victims of Typhoon Rai to $169 million as the Philippines struggles to recover from the devastating storm, the organisation's resident coordinator said Wednesday.

20:28