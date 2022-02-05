10,490 new Covid cases, 21 more deaths

The ‘yak’ statue at Suvarnabhumi airport wears a face mask as part of a campaign to remind people to continue wearing masks and observe social distancing to prevent transmission of Covid-19. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

Thailand registered 10,490 more Covid-19 cases and 21 new fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Saturday morning.

This compared with 9,909 new cases and 22 coronavirus-related fatalities reported on Friday morning.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) reported on Saturday afternoon that the latest 21 fatalities were between the ages of 27 and 102 years with the average age of 79. There were 13 men and eight women, all Thais.

Bangkok reported 10 new fatalities while two other deaths were in the adjacent provinces of Nakhon Pathom and Samut Prakan.

Other central plain provinces further from the capital saw four more deaths – one each in Kanchanaburi, Ayutthaya, Rayong and Sa Kaeo.

The Northeast logged four new fatalities — one each in Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham, Sakon Nakhon and Ubon Ratchathani. The South reported one new death in Krabi, while the North saw no deaths.

There were 10,185 new cases in the general population, 88 among prison inmates and 217 imported cases. Of the local infections, 10,152 were confirmed at hospitals and 33 via mass testing.

Bangkok continued to lead the most daily cases at 1,495, down 98 from 1,593 announced on the previous day, followed by 986 in Samut Prakan (+137), 548 in Chon Buri (+88), 452 in Nonthaburi (-42), 407 in Phuket (+28), 261 in Khon Kaen (+130), 238 in Ratchaburi (+48), 222 in Pathum Thani (+33), 209 in Nakhon Ratchasima (+9) and 206 in Nakhon Si Thammarat (+22).

The 217 imported cases included 101 from Russia, 12 from Ukraine, 9 from Germany, 8 from France, 7 each from Turkey and Kazakhstan, five each from Singapore, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

On Friday, 88,463 people received Covid-19 treatment at hospitals, up 1,990 from 86,473 from the previous day, including 535 seriously ill patients and 101 others who are dependent on ventilators.

The 24-hour period also saw 8,479 Covid-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Vaccinations continued to progress, with 116.62 million doses administered as of Friday. 75.4% of the population have now received one dose of the vaccine and 70.3% have received two shots, while 22.0% have got a booster shot.

On Friday alone, 517,182 vaccine doses were administered — 44,122 as a first shot, 79,112 as a second shot and 393,948 as abooster shot.

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 2,486,122 Covid-19 cases, including 262,687 cases this year, with 2,375,388 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 22,271 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The highest number of Covid-related fatalities in a 24-hour period was 312 recorded on Aug 13. The highest number of cases was 23,418 on Aug 18.