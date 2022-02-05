Canadian man shot dead at Phuket hotel

A forensic officer collects evidence in the parking lot of a Phuket hotel where a 32-year-old Canadian man was found shot to death. (Photo: Achadtaya Chuenniran)

PHUKET: Police are searching for two men who were caught on camera shooting a Canadian man to death in the parking lot of a hotel in downtown Muang district of this island province.

Officers were called to the Beachfront Hotel Phuket in tambon Rawai at 6.30am on Saturday after an employee reported a body in the parking lot of the hotel’s villa zone, said Pol Lt Phalakorn Nuansuthi, deputy investigation chief at the Chalong police station.

The man was found lying face-down in a pool of blood behind a red MG hatchback with Phuket licence plates. Wearing a white T-shirt and cream shorts, he had sustained about 10 gunshot wounds. Police believe the man had died at least six hours before his body was discovered.

Nineteen spent cartridges from a .38 were found scattered around the area. Some banknotes and some dried marijuana were found inside the car.

The body was sent to Vachira Phuket Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

When police examined security video from the hotel, they saw the victim driving the car to park in the villa zone of the 180-room hotel near Rawai beach. As he was about to get out of the car, two men wearing woolen balaclavas to cover their faces jumped out at him. They fired several shots at close range and when the victim fell down, they shot him again.

Pol Maj Gen Sermphan Sirikhong, chief of Phuket police, said the victim had arrived in the province on Jan 27 and was staying at the hotel.

Police are contacting the relatives of the victim and stepping up a search for his killers.