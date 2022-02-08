Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Saudi crown prince to visit 'this year'
Thailand
General

Saudi crown prince to visit 'this year'

published : 8 Feb 2022 at 05:00

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

Mohammad: Restoring Thai relations
Mohammad: Restoring Thai relations

The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, His Royal Highness Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, will visit Thailand once the government finishes the roadmap to restarting bilateral cooperation between the two kingdoms, Foreign Affairs Minister Don Pramudwinai said on Monday.

The roadmap will prioritise cooperation in certain areas, in particular energy and labour, Mr Don said.

The remarks were made in response to an enquiry by Senator Jadet Insawang in parliament on the restoration of working ties between the two countries, which followed Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha's visit to Riyadh on Jan 25.

Once the roadmap is drawn up, the Saudi crown prince will pay Thailand a visit, Mr Don said, adding the visit is likely to take place later in the year.

During the visit, he will sign a framework agreement on the implementation of bilateral cooperation in various sectors, Mr Don said, adding the visit will set the tone for the future relationship between Thailand and Saudi Arabia.

He said the Foreign Ministry is coordinating with Saudi officials to determine what will go on the agenda for the next bilateral talks.

After Gen Prayut met the Saudi crown prince in Riyadh, he urged government officials in both Thailand and Saudi Arabia to move quickly to turn words into action. Cooperation in some sectors could begin in two months, but more complex agreements might take up to six months to implement, he said. Mr Don said a priority is to find an ambassador to fill the post in Riyadh, which has been vacant for three decades due to strained ties between the two nations.

Separately, members of the Thai Chamber of Commerce were scheduled to meet on Monday to discuss trips to Saudi Arabia starting from Feb 25.

Do you like the content of this article?
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Four students arrested for campus gun salute

Four students from Rajamangala University of Technology Tawan-ok have been arrested for firing guns into the air on the campus grounds last Wednesday, the Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB) announced on Monday.

17:46
World

Macron heads to Moscow in bid to ease Ukraine tensions

MOSCOW: French President Emmanuel Macron heads to Moscow on Monday hoping to reach a deal with Vladimir Putin over Ukraine, at the start of a week of intense diplomacy over fears Russia is preparing an invasion of its pro-Western neighbour.

17:45
World

Rakhine rebels clash again with Myanmar junta troops: spokesman

A Myanmar rebel group said Monday that junta troops attacked its fighters in breach of a ceasefire, accusing the military of trying to destabilise the only region of the country that has seen no post-coup crackdown.

17:17