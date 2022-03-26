Section
Worker killed by falling pipe in Rayong
Thailand
General

Eight-tonne steel pipe falls from backhoe at road construction site

published : 26 Mar 2022 at 16:39

writer: Online Reporters

Workers retrieve the body of a man after an 8-tonne pipe fell on him at a road construction site in Rayong in Saturday. (Image from video posted on ZOOM Rayong Facebook page)
A worker was killed when a large gas pipe fell from a backhoe and hit him at a road construction site in the Map Ta Phut area of Rayong on Saturday.

The incident happened on the Sukhumvit-Map Ta Phut industrial estate road in tambon Map Ta Phut of Muang district, said Pol Lt Col Charoen Detphuang, investigation chief at the Map Ta Phut station, who as alerted at around 12.30pm on Saturday.

Two workers who narrowly escaped told police that they were descending to a ditch to connect gas pipes along with Itthiphol Noimalee, 28. A backhoe was lifting an 8-tonne steel pipe but was unable to bear the weight and the pipe fell into the ditch.

The two workers managed to jump out in time but Itthiphol was unable to escape. The pipe struck him and he became trapped by piles of mud dug from the ditch.

Workers rushed to assist their colleague but he could not be revived. They immediately alerted rescue workers and police.

Police were preparing to call a foreman and other workers for questioning to find out more about the cause of the incident.

On Friday, another worker was killed when a large steel pipe fell on him inside Solvay Peroxythai Co at the Map Ta Phut industrial estate.

The worker, whose name was not released, was removing the pipe for repairs and maintenance, but it fell on him, according to Siamrath Online.

The scene of the fatal accident at a road construction site in Rayong in Saturday. (Video from Zoom Rayong Facebook page)

