2 trailer trucks collide, 1 driver killed

Rescuers try to extract the driver of a lorry that rear-ended another one in Bang Bo district of Samut Prakan on Sunday. (Photo: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan)

SAMUT PRAKAN: Two heavily-laden articulated lorries collided on the Bang Na - Trat highway in Bang Bo district in the small hours on Sunday and the driver of one vehicle was killed, police said.

Pol Capt Padorn Pengkhot, a Bang Bo police duty officer, said the accident occurred at about 2.30am when a 22-wheel Hino lorry, loaded with dirt, was hit in the rear by another 22-wheel Isuzu lorry, loaded with cassava roots, at kilometre marker 31 of the highway.



Chang Luadsupan, the driver of the Hino truck, told the police that while he was slowing down his vehicle in order to make a U-turn in the far right lane, the trailer of his lorry was hit in the rear by the Isuzu.



He quickly stepped out of his vehicle to take a look and found the front section of the other lorry badly damaged, with the driver trapped inside. He called the police.



Rescuers used hydraulic jacks to cut open the wreck to extract the driver, but found he was already dead.



Police were investigating to establish the cause of the accident.