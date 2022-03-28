24,635 new Covid cases, 81 more deaths

The vaccination registration section for Thais and foreigners 18 years and over at the Thai-Japanese stadium in Din Daeng on Sunday. The shots are also offered to youngsters aged 5-11 years. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

There were 81 more Covid-19 fatalities and 24,635 confirmed new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Monday.

This compared with the 25,821 new cases reported on Sunday morning and 84 coronavirus-related fatalities, up from 17 just 24 hours previously.

The latest figures did not include 14,200 positive results from antigen tests over the past 24 hours. This would raise the total to 38,835.

The 81 latest fatalities were between the ages of nine months and 94 years and included one foreigner, from Myanmar.

Bangkok had 11 new deaths and there were 10 in adjacent provinces - in Samut Sakhon (6), Samut Prakan (2) and Nakhon Pathom (2).

Other central plain provinces further from the capital recorded 20 deaths - four in Ratchaburi, three each in Ayutthaya and Sa Kaeo, two in Nakhon Sawan and one each in Uthai Thani, Samut Songkhram, Saraburi, Chon Buri, Trat, Kanchanaburi, Suphan Buri and Phetchaburi.

The Northeast had 12 fatalities - three in Sakon Nakhon, two each in Surin and Si Sa Ket, and one each in Roi Et, Nakhon Ratchasima, Udon Thani, Nong Khai and Amnat Charoen.

The South reported 17 deaths - four in Nakhon Si Thammarat, two each in Surat Thani, Satun and Pattani and one each in Phuket, Krabi, Phangnga, Ranong, Trang, Phatthalung and Yala.

The North saw 11 more coronavirus-related fatalities - four in Sukhothai, three in Phitsanulok, two in Chiang Rai and one each in Lampang and Kamphaeng Phet.

There were 24,570 new cases in the general population, 31 among prison inmates and 34 imported cases.

Of the new cases in the general population, 24,288 were confirmed at hospitals and 282 via mass testing.

Bangkok had the most new cases at 3,248, followed by 1,390 in Chon Buri, 1,328 in Nakhon Si Thammarat, 973 in Songkhla, 872 in Samut Sakhon, 865 in Samut Prakan, 676 in Nakhon Pathom, 539 in Nonthaburi, 526 in Chachoengsao and 514 each in Rayong and Ubon Ratchathani.

The 34 imported cases came from 16 countries and included seven from Cambodia, six from Malaysia, four from the United Kingdom and two each from Sweden, Israel and Australia.

On Sunday 250,737 people received Covid-19 treatment (down from 251,936 the previous day) - 62,274 at hospitals (down from 65,668), including 1,718 seriously ill patients with lung inflammation (up from 1,672) and 675 dependent on ventilators (up from 644).

The 24-hour period also saw 25,753 Covid-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 3,553,720 Covid-19 cases, including 1,330,285 this year, with 3,278,103 complete recoveries to date.

The death toll stood at 24,880 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 3,182 so far this year.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 990,119 in 24 hours to 482.11 million. The worldwide death toll went up by 2,355 to 6.14 million.

Over the past seven days, South Korea had the most cases of 2.44 million, followed by Germany with 1.56 million cases, France with 892,413 and Vietnam with 823,762 cases.