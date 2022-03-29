Summer storms hit Lower Northeast

A sudden thunderstorm took the roof off this house in tambon Khok Khamin, in Buri Ram's Phlap Phla Chai district, on Monday afternoon. (Photo: Surachai Piragsa)

Summer storms pummelled large areas of the eight lower northeastern provinces on Monday, causing damage to property but no injuries.

Rain and strong winds pounded communities in Mukdahan, Roi Et, Yasothon, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket, Amnat Charoen and Ubon Ratchathani provinces, the meteorological centre for the Lower Northeast reported.

In Nakhon Ratchasima, thundershowers lashed two villages in tambon Phra Phut of Chalerm Phra Kiat district late on Monday afternoon.

The strong wind damaged 14 houses at Moo 8 village and two others at Moo 9.



In Buri Ram, Huay Ta Baek water park at Si Sombun village in Phlap Phla Chai district, which was developed by Tambon Khok Khamin Municipality for tourism, was hit by a strong storm on Monday afternoon.



The storm blew the tops off 10 of the 30 tour rafts on the lake and damaged duck-shaped boats and water bicycles for rent. Raft operators, vendors and visitors scurried for shelter.

Several houses in tambon Khok Khamin were also damaged. One was almost completely destroyed, but a bed-ridden man inside was unhurt. He was taken to a tambon hospital and later transferred to Phlap Phla Chai Hospital.

The full extent of the damage was still being assessed.