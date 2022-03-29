Two arrests in body-behind-factory case

Rescue workers wrap the body found behind a deserted factory in Phibun Mangsahan district of Ubon Ratchani, before taking it away, on Monday. (Photo: Jeetamkoh Phibun Mangsahan rescue unit Facebook page)

Police have reportedly arrested two suspects for the murder of a police officer's missing brother, whose decomposing body was found behind a deserted factory in Ubon Ratchathani on Monday.

Four other suspects, including his wife and her son, remained at large.

Pol Lt Col Bovornsak Khamrangsi, deputy chief of Warin Chamlap police station, on Tuesday led a team to arrest young men, Julladet Klaifon, 20, and an unnamed 18-year-old, Daily News Online reported.

There were no other details.

The victim was identified as Suthen Tharabut, 36. He had earlier been reported missing by his elder brother, Pol Sub Lt Eknarong Tharabut, 56, a deputy investigation chief based in Ubon Ratchathan.

During questioning, the suspects allegedly told police the victim had been jealous and quarrelled with his wife of two years, 39-year-old Jariya Harnsan. The woman then phoned her 20-year-old son, identified only as Ufa, for help.

When Mr Ufa arrived, he had a heated quarrel with his stepfather before leaving the house with his mother, according to police.

Mr Ufa later called his two friends for help and told his mother to arrange a meeting with Suthen to settle their dispute, near a temple in Warin Chamlap district.

When the man arrived, Mr Julladet allegedly attacked him with a wooden baton. The victim tried to flee but fell to the ground. The two arrested suspects allegedly told police that Mr Ufa then stabbed his stepfather to death with a knife.

A pickup truck was used to dump the body in a forested area behind an abandoned shoe factory in tambon Phosai, Phibun Mangsahan district.

Daily News Online reported that four other suspects, Ms Jariya, her 20 year-old son and two alleged accomplices remained at large.

The body was found in trees behind an old abandoned shoe factory in tambon Phosai on Monday after local residents reported seeing a dog in the area carrying a human skull.

They went to check and found human remains and clothing there, Thai media reported on Tuesday.

Pol Col Songsak Sributta, superintendent of Phibun Mangsahan police station, led police investigators and medical staff to the scene.

A short time later, Pol Sub Lt Eknarong arrived to view the remains. He told investigators he believed it was his younger brother Suthen.

Suthen had not been seen since leaving his house in tambon Saensuk in Warin Chamlap district on March 5. He had filed a missing person report at Warin Chamlap police station.

Suthen had been with his wife Jariya for about two years. Recently, Suthen had quarrelled with her 20-year-old son. Ms Jariya and her son had then left and not returned, Pol Sub Lt Eknarong said.

He tried to phone his young brother several times after learning he had disappeared from the house, but he never picked up.

Pol Sub Lt Eknarong said he went to Ms Jariya's family home on March 10 and met her mother. She said she did not know where her daughter was. She had not heard from her for two years. Ms Jariya had left her mother three other children to take care of, Pol Sub Lt Eknarong said.