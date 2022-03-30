25,389 new Covid cases, 87 more deaths

Vaccination registration opens to Thais and foreign nationals 18 years and over at the Thai-Japanese stadium in Din Daeng on Sunday. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

The country registered 87 more Covid-19 fatalities and 25,389 new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Wednesday morning.

This compared with the 78 coronavirus-related fatalities and 21,678 new cases reported on Tuesday morning.

There were 25,342 local cases and 47 imported ones.

On Tuesday, 26,084 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus while 244,372 others were receiving treatment (down from 245,154 on the previous day).

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 3,600,787 Covid-19 cases, including 1,377,352 this year, with 3,331,370 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 25,045 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 3,347 so far this year.

The highest number of Covid-related fatalities in a 24-hour period was 312 recorded on Aug 13, 2021. The highest number of cases was 27,071 on March 18.