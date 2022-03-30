New Covid cases leap back up to 25,389, deaths rise to 87

People queue for vaccination at the Thai-Japanese stadium in Din Daeng, Bangkok, on Sunday. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

After three days of declines, daily Covid-19 cases shot back up to 25,389, the Public Health Ministry reported on Wednesday. Coronavirus-related deaths in the previous 24 hours rose nine to 87.

This compared with the 78 coronavirus-related fatalities and 21,678 new cases reported on Tuesday.

The figures did not include 25,397 positive results from antigen tests over the past 24 hours. This would raise the total to 50,786 (up from 34,974 the previous day).

The 87 new fatalities were between the ages of seven months and 102 years old and included two Chinese and one Myanmar.

Bangkok had seven more deaths and there were 11 in adjacent provinces - in Samut Sakhon (5), Samut Prakan (4) and Pathum Thani (2).

Other central plain provinces further from the capital recorded 25 deaths - four in Lop Buri, three each in Chon Buri and Prachin Buri, two each in Samut Songkhram, Saraburi, Rayong, Chachoengsao and Sa Kaeo and one each in Nakhon Sawan, Sing Buri, Suphan Buri, Ratchaburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan.

The Northeast had 18 fatalities - four in Roi Et, three in Ubon Ratchathani, two each in Surin, Khon Kaen, Nong Khai and Amnat Charoen and one each in Loei, Kalasin and Sakon Nakhon.

The South reported nine deaths - three in Phatthalung, two in Songkhla and one each in Chumphon, Krabi, Yala and Pattani.

The North saw 17 more coronavirus-related fatalities - four in Sukhothai, three each in Kamphaeng Phet, Tak and Phayao, two in Phetchabun and one each in Lampang and Chiang Rai.

There were 25,298 new cases in the general population, 44 among prison inmates and 47 imported cases.

Of the new infections in the general population, 25,081 were confirmed at hospitals and 217 via mass testing.

Bangkok had the most new cases at 3,325, followed by 1,283 in Chon Buri, 889 Nakhon Si Thammarat, 848 in Samut Prakan, 793 in Samut Sakhon, 785 in Nonthaburi, 688 in Ratchaburi, 657 in Chachoengsao, 556 in Rayong and 550 in Ayutthaya.

The 47 imported cases came from 17 countries and included 10 from the United Kingdom, six from Germany, five each from Singapore and Australia and three each from the United Arab Emirates and Israel.

On Tuesday 244,372 people received Covid-19 treatment (down from 245,154 the previous day) – 59,826 at hospitals (up from 57,234), including 1,727 seriously ill patients with lung inflammation (down from 1,748) and 679 dependent on ventilators (up from 675).

The 24-hour period also saw 26,084 Covid-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 3,600,787 Covid-19 cases, including 1,377,352 this year, with 3,331,370 complete recoveries to date.

The death toll stood at 25,045 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 3,347 so far this year.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 1.55 million in 24 hours to 485.55 million. The worldwide death toll went up by 4,026 to 6.15 million.

Over the past seven days, South Korea had the most cases of 2.41 million, followed by Germany with 1.57 million cases, France with 934,392 cases and Vietnam with 740,163 cases.