Mentally ill boy stabs grandfather to death

Rescue workers wrap the body of Hiang Pimpan, 80, who was stabbed to death by his grandson in Chat Trakan district, Phitsanulok, on Tuesday night. (Photo: Chinnawat Singha)

PHITSANULOK: An elderly man was stabbed to death with a knife by his 15-year-old grandson in Chat Trakan district on Tuesday night, police said.

Police were called to a house at Ban Mai Thai Charoen, in tambon Pa Daeng, Pol Capt Pratipat Inno, a Chat Trakan investigator, said. They were accompanied by a Burapa rescue unit.

Hiang Pimpan, 80, was found lying dead inside house No 54/2 with knife wounds to his head and body.

Hiang's wife, Sawang, said their 15-year-old grandson Thanwa Dathong lived with them. He was mentally ill and frequently flew into rages and quarrelled with his grandfather.

On Tuesday night, Thanwa again quarrelled with her husband. The boy became very angry and rushed to get a knife. He then attacked and repeatedly stabbed his grandfather, who fell to the floor and died, Mrs Sawang said.

The grandfather's body was taken to Chat Trakan Hospital for examination.

Police detained the teenager for further questioning and a medical examination before laying charges.