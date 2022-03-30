Body of Iranian drowned on canal boating trip found

Rescuers remove remove the body of Iranian tourist Javad Bemzadifar from the canal where he was found drowned on Wednesday. He was with other tourists in an inflatable boat that overturned in flood swollen Klong Ra in Muang district of Phangnga on Tuesday after the crew lost control. (Photo: Phangnga Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office)

The body of an Iranian man missing since the inflatable tour boat he was in overturned in a canal in Phangnga on Tuesday was found on Wednesday.

The Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office said the dead man was found in Klong Ra in Muang district of the southern province.

He was identified by media outlets as Javad Bemzadifar, aged 42.

He was found about two kilometres downstream from where he was last seen on Tuesday.

He was in an inflatable boat with other tourists and guides. The canal was swollen with runoff from the mountain. The crew lost control and the inflatable overturned.

Acting office chief Sangob Satoan said the tourist's body was found beside the canal bank by a search team.



