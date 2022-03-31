City lands major summit

High-profile women at a press conference yesterday promoting the Global Summit of Women which will be held at the Centara Grand Hotel and Bangkok Convention Centre, June 23-25. The summit's theme is 'Women: Creating Opportunities in the New Reality'. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

Thailand has been chosen as the host nation of a major international summit for women leaders -- the 2022 Global Summit of Women -- to be held in Bangkok this June.

On Wednesday, Irene Natividad, president of the Global Summit of Women, announced at a press conference that Thailand will host this year's gathering from June 23 to 25 at Centara Grand Hotel and Bangkok Convention Centre under the theme of "Women: Creating Opportunities in the New Reality".

Ms Natividad pointed out that during the pandemic, 45 million jobs held by women have been lost. Such difficulties greatly affect the lives of women worldwide, and with this in mind the Global Summit of Women 2022 aims to help revive the post-pandemic economy and create more opportunities for women.

She stressed that the summit encourages women across a wide range of business sectors and age groups to attend summit sessions.

Apart from Covid-19, the Global Summit of Women 2022 will also focus on urgent world issues such as climate change.

Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul, chair of the Thai Host Committee, said this year's Global Summit of Women will for the first time follow a "carbon neutral" format that oversees and limits the carbon footprint created by activities throughout the summit including transport, catering and waste management.

Siripakorn Cheawsamoot, deputy governor for Marketing Communications, Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), said he admires the many roles undertaken by the Global Summit of Women and commended the group for its remarkable work.

Nichapa Yoswee, senior vice president, Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), noted that more than a thousand senior executives and leaders, female and male, from throughout the world will join the Global Summit of Women 2022 in late June, which also happens to be just prior to the government's planned reclassification of Covid-19 from pandemic to an endemic disease on July 1.