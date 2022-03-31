Fugitive driver in hit-and-run caught at temple

Police commandos arrest Chatree Suthin, 36, at a temple in Muang district, Nakhon Si Thammarat, on Thursday. (Photo: Nujaree Rakrun)

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: The alleged driver of a car which hit and killed a man and his son early last year has been arrested at a temple in Muang district of this southern province.

Police commandos with a court arrest warrant took Chatree Suthin, 36, into custody from Wat Mamuang Thong in tambon Pak Phun of Muang district on Thursday morning.

Mr Chatree, whose residence is in Tha Sala district, was wanted on an arrest warrant approved by the Nakhon Si Thammarat provincial court on March 16. He faces charges of illegal possession of drugs, taking drugs and reckless driving causing death.

On Jan 12 last year, the suspect was allegedly behind the wheel of a car that hit a man and a boy on a road in tambon Thadee of Lan Saka district. Anusorn Khao-ngam and his son Nathawut were killed. The driver abandoned the car and fled. Police found some methamphtamine pills inside the car.

Pol Lt Col Bunnam Bunariyawat, an invesitgator at Lan Saka police station, found evidence that the driver was Mr Chatree, who had a prior record of theft and drug offences.

He tracked him down to the temple where he was arrested on Thursday, 14 months later. The suspect had allegedly been moving from temple to temple.