Record 28,379 new Covid cases, 92 more deaths

Face masks were mandatory for visitors to IT fair Commart at Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre in Bang Na district on Thursday, new daily Covid-19 fatalities set a new high for the latest wave and daily cases set an all-time record. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

There were 92 Covid-19 fatalities, the highest so far in the latest wave, and an all-time high of 28,379 cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Friday.

This compared with the 85 coronavirus-related fatalities and 27,560 new cases reported on Thursday.

The figures did not include 22,331 positive results from antigen tests over the past 24 hours. This would raise the total to 50,710 (up from 43,639 the previous day).

The 92 fatalities ranged in age from 11 months to 97 years and included three foreigners - from Myanmar, Sweden and America.

Bangkok had seven new deaths and there were 13 in adjacent provinces - in Samut Prakan (4), Samut Sakhon (2), Pathum Thani (4), Nakhon Pathom (2) and Nonthaburi (1).

Other central plain provinces further from the capital recorded 25 deaths - seven in Lop Buri, four in Chon Buri, two each in Chachoengsao, Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan and Kanchanaburi and one each in Prachin Buri, Ratchaburi, Ayutthaya, Uthai Thani, Nakhon Sawan and Saraburi.

The Northeast had 21 fatalities - five in Buri Ram, three each in Roi Et and Ubon Ratchathani, two each in Surin, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima and Si Sa Ket and one each in Kalasin and Nong Bua Lam Phu.

The South reported 16 deaths - five in Phatthalung, four each in Songkhla and Yala and one each in Trang, Pattani and Narathiwat.

The North saw two more coronavirus-related fatalities - in Chiang Mai and Sukhothai.

There were 28,253 new cases in the general population, 64 among prison inmates and 62 imported cases.

Of the new infections in the general population, 28,148 were confirmed at hospitals and 105 via mass testing.

Bangkok had the most new cases at 3,350, followed by 1,352 in Chon Buri, 1,259 in Nakhon Si Thammarat, 933 in Samut Prakan, 854 in Samut Sakhon, 744 in Songkhla, 726 in Khon Kaen, 716 in Nonthaburi, 701 in Ratchaburi and 698 in Nakhon Pathom.

The 62 imported cases came from 22 countries and included 30 in Cambodia, three each in Switzerland, the United Kingdom and Israel, and two each in Sweden, Singapore, the United States, Japan and South Korea.

On Thursday 251,214 people received Covid-19 treatment (up from 246,770 on the previous day) - 64,419 at hospitals (up from 62,747), including 1,828 seriously ill patients with lung inflammation (up from 1,808) and 712 dependent on ventilators (down from 713).

The 24-hour period also saw 23,843 Covid-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 3,656,726 Covid-19 cases, including 1,433,291 this year, with 3,380,290 complete recoveries to date.

The death toll stood at 25,222 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 3,524 so far this year.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 1.44 million in 24 hours to 488.57 million. The worldwide death toll went up by 3,990 to 6.17 million.

Over the past seven days, South Korea had the most cases of 2.27 million, followed by Germany with 1.49 million cases, France with 978,532 cases and Vietnam with 650,832 cases.