No water fights, alcohol at Chiang Mai's Songkran
Thailand
General

No water fights, alcohol at Chiang Mai's Songkran

published : 1 Apr 2022 at 16:01

writer: Panumet Tanraksa

This picture of people enjoying a foam party during the Songkran festival will remain just a memory for Thai New Year revellers in the northern province this month. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)
This picture of people enjoying a foam party during the Songkran festival will remain just a memory for Thai New Year revellers in the northern province this month. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

CHIANG MAI: Water fights and consumption of alcohol have been banned during public Songkran celebrations in this northern province, which is normally a popular destination for holiday revellers.

The communicable diseases committee of Chiang Mai on Friday announced the rules for this year's Songkran festival.

Attendees at festival event venues must have received at least three doses of Covid-19 vaccination or passed an antigen test no more than 72 hours previously.

Event organisers must comply with disease control measures, including limiting numbers of visitors and health screening.

The panel has permitted traditional activities including water pouring, Buddha image bathing, Thai New Year greetings for senior citizens, folk plays, cultural performances and parades. It prohibited powder smearing, foam parties and sale and consumtion of alcohol at venues. 

The ban on water fights, powder smearing and foam parties also extends to all public areas. 

People are asked people to monitor their health  and avoid crowded places for seven days after returning from Songkran celebrations, and to carry out an antigen test if they suspect infection.

The committee said the festival measures are in line with guidance issued by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

The Songkran official holiday period is April 11-17. Songkran Day is April 13. 

