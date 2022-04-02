28,029 new Covid cases, 96 more deaths

People wearing face masks visit a mango fair at Suan Kaew temple in Nonthaburi province on Friday. The event runs until April 13. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The country registered 96 more Covid-19 fatalities and 28,029 new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Saturday morning.

This compared with the 92 coronavirus-related fatalities and 28,379 new cases reported on Friday morning.

There were 27,993 local cases and 36 imported ones.

On Friday, 23,352 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus while 255,795 others were receiving treatment (up from 251,214 on the previous day).

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 3,684,755 Covid-19 cases, including 1,461,320 this year, with 3,403,642 complete recoveries to date.

The death toll stood at 25,318 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 3,620 so far this year.

The highest number of Covid-related fatalities in a 24-hour period was 312 recorded on Aug 13, 2021. The highest number of cases was 27,071 on March 18.