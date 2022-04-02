Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Man shoots teen son dead before killing himself
Thailand
General

Man shoots teen son dead before killing himself

Wife wounded in incident at public school in Chon Buri

published : 2 Apr 2022 at 19:52

writer: Online Reporters

Rescue workers wrap the bodies of a man and his son following the shooting inside a public school in Muang district of Chon Buri on Saturday morning. (Capture from Workpoint TV video)
Rescue workers wrap the bodies of a man and his son following the shooting inside a public school in Muang district of Chon Buri on Saturday morning. (Capture from Workpoint TV video)

CHON BURI: A man shot his 13-year-old son to death and wounded his wife before killing himself inside a public school in Muang district on Saturday morning when new students reported to the school.

The fatal shootings occurred inside Chonradsadornumrung School in Muang district at 7.18am, the Mangkorn Chon Buri rescue foundation said on its Facebook page.

Police and rescue workers who rushed to the scene found three people, all from the same family, lying with gunshot wounds on the ground inside the school compound. The father, aged 50, and his son had died on the spot.

The father, identified only as Anucha, had a gunshot wound to his left temple. His son had been shot in the forehead. The mother, Arissara, 49, sustained gunshot wounds and was rushed to Chon Buri Hospital.

A 9mm pistol and four spent shells were found near the bodies. A black car with Bangkok licence plates, belonging to the woman, and a silver car with Chon Buri plates, belonging to the man, were parked nearby.

The woman had arrived at the school first with her son, who was reporting for enrolment in Mathayom Suksa 1 (Grade 7). The man arrived shortly afterward in another car. A quarrel ensued and gunshots were heard.

The man fired first at his son. He then shot his wife before turning the gun on himself, according to Workpoint TV.

Before the shooting, the couple had had a heated quarrel that led to physical assault on March 16, according to reports. The woman filed a complaint with the Samet police station against her husband for physical assault and knife attacks.

A neighbour told Workpoint TV that the couple often quarrelled.

Police plan to question the wounded woman later.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

Pakistani PM accuses US of regime change push

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said a move to oust him from office was an attempt at regime change backed by the United States.

20:28
Thailand

Man shoots teen son dead before killing himself

CHON BURI: A man shot his 13-year-old son to death and wounded his wife before killing himself inside a public school in Muang district on Saturday morning when new students reported to the school.

19:52
Thailand

Devotee of late abbot 'embezzled over B80m'

The board of Wat Bowonniwet Vihara has reported uncovering embezzlement by a close acquaintance of the temple’s former abbot, the venerable Somdet Phra Wannarat, who died last month.

17:08