26,840 new Covid cases, 97 more deaths
published : 3 Apr 2022 at 08:16
writer: Online Reporters
The country registered 26,840 more Covid-19 cases and 97 new fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Sunday morning.
This compared with the 96 coronavirus-related fatalities and 28,029 new cases reported on Saturday morning.
There were 26,800 local cases and 40 imported cases.
On Saturday, 23,412 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.
Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 3,711,595 Covid-19 cases, including 1,488,160 cases this year, with 3,427,054 complete recoveries to date.
The accumulated death toll stood at 25,415 since the beginning of the pandemic.
The highest number of Covid-related fatalities in a 24-hour period was 312 recorded on Aug 13. The highest number of cases was 28,379 on April 1.