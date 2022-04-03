Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
26,840 new Covid cases, 97 more deaths
Thailand
General

26,840 new Covid cases, 97 more deaths

published : 3 Apr 2022 at 08:16

writer: Online Reporters

A visitor from Malaysia is given a swab test for the Covid-19 coronavirus upon arrival in Sadao district in Songkhla province on Friday, as Thailand reopened the Sadao border checkpoint following years of closure due to the pandemic. (AFP photo)
A visitor from Malaysia is given a swab test for the Covid-19 coronavirus upon arrival in Sadao district in Songkhla province on Friday, as Thailand reopened the Sadao border checkpoint following years of closure due to the pandemic. (AFP photo)

The country registered 26,840 more Covid-19 cases and 97 new fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Sunday morning.

This compared with the 96 coronavirus-related fatalities and 28,029 new cases reported on Saturday morning.

There were 26,800 local cases and 40 imported cases.

On Saturday, 23,412 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 3,711,595 Covid-19 cases, including 1,488,160 cases this year, with 3,427,054 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 25,415 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The highest number of Covid-related fatalities in a 24-hour period was 312 recorded on Aug 13. The highest number of cases was 28,379 on April 1. 

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Angkhana to join UNHRC disappearances panel

The United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) has appointed activist Angkhana Neelaphaijit as a member of its Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances (WGEID), according to the UN.

08:33
Thailand

26,840 new Covid cases, 97 more deaths

The country registered 26,840 more Covid-19 cases and 97 new fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Sunday morning.

08:16
Thailand

Grassroots fault govt help

Strugglers welcome assistance measures but want more than the 10 measures set out so far.

08:00