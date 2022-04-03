26,840 new Covid cases, 97 more deaths

A visitor from Malaysia is given a swab test for the Covid-19 coronavirus upon arrival in Sadao district in Songkhla province on Friday, as Thailand reopened the Sadao border checkpoint following years of closure due to the pandemic. (AFP photo)

The country registered 26,840 more Covid-19 cases and 97 new fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Sunday morning.

This compared with the 96 coronavirus-related fatalities and 28,029 new cases reported on Saturday morning.

There were 26,800 local cases and 40 imported cases.

On Saturday, 23,412 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 3,711,595 Covid-19 cases, including 1,488,160 cases this year, with 3,427,054 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 25,415 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The highest number of Covid-related fatalities in a 24-hour period was 312 recorded on Aug 13. The highest number of cases was 28,379 on April 1.