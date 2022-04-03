Poll: Majority sceptical lottery problems will be solved

(Photo: Bangkok Post)

A majority of people say the latest attempt by the government to solve the problem of overpriced lottery tickets is unlikely to be successful, according to a survey by Suan Dusit Rajabhat University, or Suan Dusit Poll.

The poll was conducted online from March 29-31 with 1,081 respondents throughout the country.



A majority, 61.78%, of the respondents said they liked buying lottery numbers while 31.26% said they were not that interested and 6.96% said they did not like it.



On the type of lottery they liked to buy, 54.05% said the government lottery; 31.44% underground lottery; 11.61 online lottery; and 2.09% other types of lottery.



Asked how often they bought lottery, 28.49% said every regular prize draw; 26.46% once in a while; 23.87% nearly every draw; and 21.18% only some draws.



On reasons for buying lottery, with each respondent allowed to give more than one answer, 54.60% said they hoped to win a prize; 48.65% said they simply liked gambling; and 32.59% said they bought it when a good number came in their dreams.



Asked to mention problems they found from buying government lottery; 87.38% cited overpricing; 49.91% said it was difficult to find the numbers they wanted; and 37.38% said they did not like being forced to buy a set of tickets with the same number.



Asked what the government should do to solve the problem of lottery tickets being sold overpriced; 64.00% said distributors must be properly regulated; 60.09% suggested heavier penalties on sellers of overpriced tickets; and, 54.51% said officials should be deployed for supervision.



On a report that government lottery tickets would be sold at 80 baht each from May via Pao Tao app, 64.07% agreed with it; 18.94% disagreed; and 16.99% were uncertain.



Asked whether they thought the government would be able to solve the problem of overpriced lottery tickets; 66.08% said this was unlikely; 21.04% were uncertain; and 12.88% said it was likely to succeed.

