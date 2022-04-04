Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Gang grilled over Aussie drug bust
Thailand
General

Gang grilled over Aussie drug bust

published : 4 Apr 2022 at 10:32

newspaper section: News

writer: King-oua Laohong and Wassayos Ngamkham

A number of Thai and Cambodian nationals are being investigated in connection with a shipment of illegal drugs worth more than 1.38 billion baht, sent by air from Thailand to Melbourne on Feb 19, as authorities widen their probe.

After questioning a limited partnership located in the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat whose name was used as the sender of the cargo to Australia, it was found that an unnamed party had paid the limited partnership in exchange for using its name, said Wichai Chaimongkol, secretary-general of the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB).

The limited partnership claimed it didn't know the name of the person who contacted it via LINE and paid by cash deposit, he said.

When tracking the claimed transaction, it was found that a Cambodian involved had already fled Thailand.

It remains uncertain whether the Cambodian national was merely hired to open a bank account for transfers or a member of the drug gang, he said.

On Feb 25, Australian police intercepted on arrival the crystal methamphetamine, methamphetamine and heroin hidden in green tea and magnet packages.

The authorities are also looking for the person who had the packages containing the drugs sent to Australia, Mr Wichai said, adding that they were received from the sender in Nong Chok district of Bangkok by a driver working for the company handling the illicit cargo.

"Since the beginning of last year, the frequency of both crystal methamphetamine and heroin found shipped from Thailand to Australia has increased considerably," he said.

Pol Lt Gen Sarayut Sanguanphokhai, chief of the Narcotics Suppression Bureau, told reporters the bureau is working together with Australian police and Thai customs officials to find the smugglers.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (2)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Gang grilled over Aussie drug bust

A number of Thai and Cambodian nationals are being investigated in connection with a shipment of illegal drugs worth more than 1.38 billion baht, sent by air from Thailand to Melbourne on Feb 19, as authorities widen their probe.

10:32
World

Myanmar drinkers boycott military-owned beer brand

YANGON: When Japanese brewing giant Kirin called time on its Myanmar operations last month, the news made little difference to Kyaw Gyi -- like many drinkers, he had long boycotted the beer it produced with a military conglomerate.

09:45
Business

Chiang Mai, Pattaya want drinking hours extended

Restaurants in Pattaya and Chiang Mai want selling hours for alcohol extended until midnight or 1am during the Songkran holiday period to shore up their flagging business, suffering under Covid restrictions.

09:36
MORE IN SECTION
Plug into the potential of Hong Kong’s digital ecosystem

Plug into the potential of Hong Kong’s digital ecosystem

24,892 new Covid cases, 97 more deaths

24,892 new Covid cases, 97 more deaths

Viriyah Insurance reveals its strategy for the year 2022 highlighting “Data-driven Innovation: Standing by your side with complete understanding and in-depth knowledge of all your risks.”

Viriyah Insurance reveals its strategy for the year 2022 highlighting “Data-driven Innovation: Standing by your side with complete understanding and in-depth knowledge of all your risks.”

Escapist retreat Anantara Bophut Koh samui doubles the fun with joint Easter and Songkran celebrations

Escapist retreat Anantara Bophut Koh samui doubles the fun with joint Easter and Songkran celebrations

Anantara Lawana Koh Samui Resort brings together Michelin-starred gastronomy, royal thai dining and a beachside fête for a memorable Songkran and Easter break

Anantara Lawana Koh Samui Resort brings together Michelin-starred gastronomy, royal thai dining and a beachside fête for a memorable Songkran and Easter break