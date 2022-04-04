24,892 new Covid cases, 97 more deaths

A child has a body temperature checked before being vaccinated against Covid-19 at the Thailand International Health Expo in Bangkok last month. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

The country registered 97 more Covid-19 fatalities and 24,892 new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Monday morning.

This compared with the 97 coronavirus-related fatalities and 26,840 new cases reported on Sunday morning.

There were 24,846 local cases and 46 imported ones.

On Sunday, 27,254 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus while 256,667 others were receiving treatment (down from 259,126 on the previous day).

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 3,736,487 Covid-19 cases, including 1,513,052 this year, with 3,454,308 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 25,512 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 3,814 so far this year.

The highest number of Covid-related fatalities in a 24-hour period was 312 recorded on Aug 13, 2021. The previous highest number of cases was 28,379 on April 1.