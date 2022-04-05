Hospitals join NHSO scheme

Over 100 private hospitals have reportedly joined Covid-19 self-treatment programmes under the universal health coverage plan to help patients with mild symptoms recover at home.

Jadet Thammathat-aree, secretary-general of the National Health Security Office (NHSO), on Monday said patients showing mild symptoms are ruled out of Ucep Plus treatments.

Therefore, these patients must utilise the universal health coverage for alternative welfare options, the secretary-general said.

Over 100 hospitals have already joined the programme to help treat patients covered by the universal health plan, Dr Jadet said.

Ucep Plus is reserved for patients showing moderate to severe symptoms, he noted.

He said these 100 hospitals will treat patients showing mild symptoms, including fever, loss of sense of smell and taste, sore throat, cough, runny nose and diarrhoea.

Patients are to be screened first before given access to medication, home and community isolation programmes, medical consultancy and hospitalisation.

For home and community isolation and hospital-cum-hotel (hospitel) treatment, meals will be provided, symptoms will be monitored, and hospitals can disburse up to 12,000 to treat each patient for up to 7 days.

The Comptroller General's Department said that national and local officials have also been included in the scheme.

Meanwhile, French ambassador, Thierry Mathou, on Monday handed 3,268,620 doses of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine doses to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to help boost Thailand's fight against the spread of the coronavirus disease.