21,088 new Covid cases, 91 more deaths

People take selfies at the multimedia water feature at the Iconsiam shopping complex on Monday as the government eaes more Covid-19 restrictions to revitalise economic activities. (Photo: Arnun Chonmaha­tra­kool)

The country registered 21,088 more Covid-19 cases and 91 new fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Tuesday morning.

This compared with the 97 coronavirus-related fatalities and 24,892 new cases reported on Monday morning.

There were 20,995 local cases and 93 imported cases.

On Monday, 27,519 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 3,757,575 Covid-19 cases, including 1,534,140 cases this year, with 3,481,827 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 25,603 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The highest number of Covid-related fatalities in a 24-hour period was 312 recorded on Aug 13. The highest number of cases was 28,379 on April 1.