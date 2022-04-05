21,088 new Covid cases, 91 more deaths
published : 5 Apr 2022 at 08:29
writer: Online Reporters
The country registered 21,088 more Covid-19 cases and 91 new fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Tuesday morning.
This compared with the 97 coronavirus-related fatalities and 24,892 new cases reported on Monday morning.
There were 20,995 local cases and 93 imported cases.
On Monday, 27,519 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.
Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 3,757,575 Covid-19 cases, including 1,534,140 cases this year, with 3,481,827 complete recoveries to date.
The accumulated death toll stood at 25,603 since the beginning of the pandemic.
The highest number of Covid-related fatalities in a 24-hour period was 312 recorded on Aug 13. The highest number of cases was 28,379 on April 1.