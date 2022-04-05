Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
21,088 new Covid cases, 91 more deaths
Thailand
General

21,088 new Covid cases, 91 more deaths

published : 5 Apr 2022 at 08:29

writer: Online Reporters

People take selfies at the multimedia water feature at the Iconsiam shopping complex on Monday as the government eaes more Covid-19 restrictions to revitalise economic activities. (Photo: Arnun Chonmaha­tra­kool)
People take selfies at the multimedia water feature at the Iconsiam shopping complex on Monday as the government eaes more Covid-19 restrictions to revitalise economic activities. (Photo: Arnun Chonmaha­tra­kool)

The country registered 21,088 more Covid-19 cases and 91 new fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Tuesday morning.

This compared with the 97 coronavirus-related fatalities and 24,892 new cases reported on Monday morning.

There were 20,995 local cases and 93 imported cases.

On Monday, 27,519 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 3,757,575 Covid-19 cases, including 1,534,140 cases this year, with 3,481,827 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 25,603 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The highest number of Covid-related fatalities in a 24-hour period was 312 recorded on Aug 13. The highest number of cases was 28,379 on April 1. 

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (2)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Metaverse a tool for gender inclusivity

Speakers and attendees preparing for the forthcoming metaverse and related technologies event in Phuket are hopeful they can shine a light on the path to a more gender inclusive society.

09:28
Thailand

21,088 new Covid cases, 91 more deaths

The country registered 21,088 more Covid-19 cases and 91 new fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Tuesday morning.

08:29
World

Satellite images show bodies in Bucha for weeks, rebutting Moscow claim

WASHINGTON: Satellite photographs released on Monday appear to rebut Russian assertions that dead bodies in civilian clothing found in Bucha had appeared there after Russian forces retreated from the devastated Ukrainian town.

07:48