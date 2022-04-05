Covid hotline prepared for post-Songkran Covid cases

Hotline staff at the National Health Security Office are seen at work. (Photo: NHSO)

The National Health Security Office (NHSO) has prepared its hotline system to cope with the Covid-19 situation after the Songkran festival.

NHSO deputy secretary-general Atthaporn Limpanyalert said on Tuesday that the number of new Covid-19 cases might rise after the Songkran festival mid this month, so NHSO prepared its hotline 1330 system to cope.

According to him, 1330 extension 18 receives calls for Covid-19 cases among vulnerable groups including elderly people, those with underlying illnesses, people with disabilities, children aged 0-5 years and bed-ridden patients. NHSO will register them initially for home isolation and then find hospital beds for them.

The cases that are not vulnerable can call 1330 ext 14 and officials will advise them on their treatment process, which can be health screening and supply of medicine at hospitals, or home isolation for infected and green-coded people with no or mild symptoms.

If the hotline is busy, Covid-19 cases can conduct registration by themselves via NHSO's website, https://crmsup.nhso.go.th/#TicketHI, or its LINE account: @nhso or https://lin.ee/zzn3pU6.

Infected people in Bangkok can also contact their respective district office at https://bit.ly/3FBOgvw, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration's Facebook account at https://bit.ly/3x4yGYD, the BMA's LINE account at @BKKCOVID19CONNECT, https://bit.ly/3Iuw7Si or the hotline 1669 ext 2.