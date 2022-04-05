Transgender earns B100,000 a month for selling sex clips

Jadsadakorn Somabut, in white, looks on as plainclothes police search her room at a dormitory in Khon Kaen province on Tuesday. (Photo: Chakkrapan Natanri)

KHON KAEN: A transgender woman caught for producing and selling sex videos online told police she earned about 100,000 baht a month from subscription fees.

Police apprehended Jadsadakorn “Dream” Somabut, 20, during a raid on a dormitory in Muang district, Khon Kaen province, Pol Col Pairoj Thaiphusa, Khon Kaen deputy police chief, said during a media briefing on Tuesday.

Jadsadakorn, a native of Roi Et province, was wanted on an arrest warrant issued by the Khon Kaen provincial court on Monday for producing, possessing and distributing pornography. She was also charged with putting pornographic material into a computer system that is accessible to the public.

Police investigators learned that a Twitter user by the name “Dreammie •Vip group 590 ฿” posted pornographic videos online, with 120,100 people following this account, Pol Col Pairoj said.

The Twitter user posted messages for people to subscribe via a LINE group and provided a link for members to watch explicit content via OnlyFans website.

Police investigation had shed light to Jadsadakorn, who posted them.

The raid on her room found many pornographic videos and 17 items used for producing them, said the officer.

During questioning, the suspect told police that she did not attend classes at a college due to the Covid-19 outbreak. She then went to meet friends in Khon Kaen to find a job. She decided to earn money by producing sex videos of herself and posting advertisements on her Twitter account.

Subscribers had to pay a fee of 234 baht each, so that they would be able to watch them on OnlyFans website. Prior to the arrest, there were 430 subscribers, bringing about 100,000 baht a month to Jadsadakorn, said Pol Col Pairoj.

She told police that the sex clips had been produced in her room and at different places in Bangkok. There were men who performed sexual acts with her in the videos.