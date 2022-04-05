Section
Prosecutors throw Tangmo's manager case back to police
Thailand
General

Prosecutors throw Tangmo's manager case back to police

published : 5 Apr 2022 at 18:05

writer: Online Reporters

Idsarin
Idsarin "Gatick" Juthasuksawat (centre) arrives at the prosecutor's office in Nonthaburi on Tuesday as police ask prosecutors to indict her on a false statement charge. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

Public prosecutors rejected a police move on Tuesday to indict the manager of late actress Nida "Tangmo" Patcharaveerapong and returned the case to investigators for further probes.

Itthiporn Kaewthip, the Office of the Attorney General spokesman, said prosecutors in Nonthaburi demanded more investigation into the case of Idsarin Juthasuksawat before it would reconsider indictment to court.

"Today the prosecutor's office in Nonthaburi returns Ms Idsarin, who is a suspect, and the record of her testimony (given to police) to investigators to complete the investigation process," the spokesman said.

Officers at Muang police station took her to the prosecutor's office in Nonthaburi on Tuesday for indictment a day after she confessed to the charge of giving false statements to police.

Ms Idsarin was also a close friend of Nida, nicknamed Tangmo. She was one of the five people on the speedboat when Nida fell into the Chao Phraya River on Feb 24. She was the only one who admitted the allegation pressed by investigators.

The other four people on board faced more serious charges, but all denied the allegations. They were Wisapat "Sand" Manomairat, Nitas "Job" Kiratisoothisathorn, Tanupat "Por" Lerttaweewit and Phaiboon "Robert" Trikanjananun.

"I felt relieved after telling the truth," she told reporters on Tuesday.

