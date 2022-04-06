24,252 new Covid cases, 94 more deaths
published : 6 Apr 2022 at 08:22
writer: Online Reporters
The country registered 24,252 more Covid-19 cases and 94 new fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Wednesday morning.
This compared with the 91 coronavirus-related fatalities and 21,988 new cases reported on Tuesday morning.
There were 24,165 loca cases and 87 imported cases.
On Tuesday, 26,225 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.
Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 3,781,827 Covid-19 cases, including 1,558,392 cases this year, with 3,508,052 complete recoveries to date.
The accumulated death toll stood at 25,697 since the beginning of the pandemic.
The highest number of Covid-related fatalities in a 24-hour period was 312 recorded on Aug 13. The highest number of cases was 28,379 on April 1.