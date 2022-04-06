24,252 new Covid cases, 94 more deaths

Muslim men wearing face masks pray during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan at the Central Mosque in Muang district of Pattani on Monday. (AFP photo)

The country registered 24,252 more Covid-19 cases and 94 new fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Wednesday morning.

This compared with the 91 coronavirus-related fatalities and 21,988 new cases reported on Tuesday morning.

There were 24,165 loca cases and 87 imported cases.

On Tuesday, 26,225 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 3,781,827 Covid-19 cases, including 1,558,392 cases this year, with 3,508,052 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 25,697 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The highest number of Covid-related fatalities in a 24-hour period was 312 recorded on Aug 13. The highest number of cases was 28,379 on April 1.