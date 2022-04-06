Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
24,252 new Covid cases, 94 more deaths
Thailand
General

24,252 new Covid cases, 94 more deaths

published : 6 Apr 2022 at 08:22

writer: Online Reporters

Muslim men wearing face masks pray during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan at the Central Mosque in Muang district of Pattani on Monday. (AFP photo)
Muslim men wearing face masks pray during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan at the Central Mosque in Muang district of Pattani on Monday. (AFP photo)

The country registered 24,252 more Covid-19 cases and 94 new fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Wednesday morning.

This compared with the 91 coronavirus-related fatalities and 21,988 new cases reported on Tuesday morning.

There were 24,165 loca cases and 87 imported cases.

On Tuesday, 26,225 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 3,781,827 Covid-19 cases, including 1,558,392 cases this year, with 3,508,052 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 25,697 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The highest number of Covid-related fatalities in a 24-hour period was 312 recorded on Aug 13. The highest number of cases was 28,379 on April 1.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Tech

Twitter to test longed-for edit button

SAN FRANCISCO: Twitter announced Tuesday it will soon start testing an edit button at its monthly subscription service.

08:45
Thailand

Schools to reopen on May 17 despite cases

Schools will reopen as scheduled on May 17 for on-site teaching despite concerns about the rate of Covid-19 infections, according to the Office of the Basic Education Commission (Obec).

08:33
Sports

Buriram take on Beetles, eye 7th title

Buriram United are looking to capture their seventh Thai League 1 title when they host Chiang Rai United on Wednesday.

08:22