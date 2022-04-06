2 members of online gambling website caught

Police display cash and other items seized from two members of an online gambling website following raids in Chiang Mai and Prachuap Khiri Khan. (Photo supplied)

Two members of an online gambling website with over 50 million baht in circulation have been caught separately in Chiang Mai and Prachuap Khiri Khan provinces.

Pol Lt Gen Amphon Buarabporn, commissioner of Provincial Police Region 8, on Wednesday announced the arrest of the two suspects –Nirawit Chanthaphoon and Somsak Chernthong - on warrants issued by the Phuket provincial court on March 25 this year for colluding in operating an online gambling website and persuading people either directly or indirectly to bet.

Seized from the suspects were 3.7 million baht, three title deeds, four land purchase documents, eight mobile phones and two computers.

The investigation found that the suspects were linked to the gambling website, https://789xbet.com, said the police region 8 chief.

Mr Nirawit was arrested in Muang district of Chiang Mai on Tuesday while Mr Somsak was caught in Hua Hin district of Prachuap Khiri Khan the same day.

The two suspects admitted to having run the online gambling website for more than two years and had more than 50 million baht in circulation, according to Pol Lt Gen Amphon.