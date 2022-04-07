Section
Pregnant gaur found dead in national park
Thailand
published : 7 Apr 2022 at 11:14

writer: Supapong Chaolan

A national park official scans the carcass of the dead gaur for signs of bullets or other metal in Kui Buri National Park on Wednesday. (Photo: Supapong Chaolan)
PRACHUAP KHIRI KHAN: A female gaur was found dead in Kui Buri National Park in Kui Buri district on Wednesday and an autopsy revealed she was pregnant.

There was no initial evidence suggesting the animal had been hunted and killed.

Suporn Polkhan, chief of the Kui Buri National Park, said rangers found the gaur dead in a dry creek about 400 metres from the edge of a forest near Moo 6 village of tambon Hat Kham.

The gaur was a female, 3-5 years old and weighed about 500 kilogrammes. No wounds were found on the outside of the body. A scan detected no metal inside the body.

A team of veterinarians led by Pawinee Kaewkaem from the Huay Sai Wildlife Breeding Station later went to the spot. They performed an autopsy and reported the gaur was carrying a female foetus.

Samples of the dead gaur's organs were collected. They would be sent to a laboratory of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation to establish the cause of death. 

