Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Philosopher, linguist Prof Sathianpong Wannapok dies
Thailand
General

Philosopher, linguist Prof Sathianpong Wannapok dies

published : 7 Apr 2022 at 13:36

writer: Online Reporters

Sathianpong Wannapok, right, in an undated photo with Luang Por Khemadhammo at The Forest Hermitage in Coventry, England. (Photo: Luangpor Khemadhammo Facebook account)
Sathianpong Wannapok, right, in an undated photo with Luang Por Khemadhammo at The Forest Hermitage in Coventry, England. (Photo: Luangpor Khemadhammo Facebook account)

Prof Sathianphong Wannapok (specially appointed), a member of the Royal Institute in the field of theology and respected philosopher died on Wednesday at the age of 83.

His relatives said Sathianphong was admitted to Thonburi Hospital on March 17 for treatment of an arterial problem. On March 27, he was transferred to Siriraj Hospital, where he died on Wednesday at 6.33pm.

Sathianphong's body was moved to Wat Tridhosthep Worawihan for evening prayers for five days and would be kept for 100 days prior to cremation, the relatives said.

Sathianphong was born on Feb 1, 1939, in Borabue district (in a tambon which is now part of Kut Rang district), Maha Sarakham province.

He received a bachelor's degree in arts and master's degree in the Pali-Sanskrit languages from Cambridge University in the United Kingdom. He was bestowed an honourary doctorate degree in philosophy by Maha Sarakham University in 2005 and an honourary doctorate degree from Mahachulalongkornrajavidyalaya University in 2007.

He was a renowned expert on Buddhism and the Pali language and author of many books on religion and philosophy.

Sathianpong also wrote articles for several magazines and was a columnist for Thai RathKhaosod and Matichon newspapers.

Luang Por Khemadhammo. who was a close friend, bade him farewell on his Facebook page and praised him as a "fine Buddhist scholar".

"We've known each other for more than fifty years. May he attain the secure and lasting peace of Nibbana!," the abbot of The Forest Hermitage in Coventry, England, wrote. 

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

Norwegian diver found safe off Malaysia, search for 3 others continues

KUALA LUMPUR: A Norwegian woman who disappeared while diving off Malaysia's southeastern coast was found safe on Thursday, maritime officials said, as a search continued for three other missing people.

15:41
Business

BoI approves enhanced incentives to boost EV use

Thailand has expanded incentives to boost the use of electric vehicles (EVs), the Board of Investment said on Thursday, as the country looks to preserve its status as a major Southeast Asian auto production hub.

15:37
Thailand

Illegal job seekers, driver caught in Chiang Mai

CHIANG MAI: A driver hired to smuggle illegal migrants was arrested and 10 Myanmar job seekers he had hidden in a forest nearby were later caught, in Omkoi district on Thursday.

15:01