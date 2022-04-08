Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Car crashes into house, driver killed
Thailand
General

Car crashes into house, driver killed

published : 8 Apr 2022 at 10:45

writer: Surachai Piragsa

A rescue volunteer examines the damaged house and the car that crashed into it, in Prakhon Chai district of Buri Ram on Thursday night. The driver died of his injuries. (Photo: Surachai Piraksa)
A rescue volunteer examines the damaged house and the car that crashed into it, in Prakhon Chai district of Buri Ram on Thursday night. The driver died of his injuries. (Photo: Surachai Piraksa)

BURI RAM: A disaster prevention official died when the car he was driving ran off the road and crashed into the side of a house in Prakhon Chai district on Thursday night.

The couple who live in the house, both in their 70s, were not hurt, police said.

The accident was reported about 9.30pm and occured at Wat Khon intersection in tambon Prakhon Chai, Pol Lt Suthep Daengmuenwai, a Prakhon Chai duty officer, said.

Police, rescue workers and a doctor from Prakhon Chai Hospital sent to the scene found a black Honda Civic wedged into a hole it had made in the side wall of a house. 

Rescuers forced their way into the car with a hydraulic jack and extracted the trapped, unconscious driver.

They performed CPR but the man died shortly afterward.

He was Anupong Chamnongprakhon, an official at the disaster prevention and mitigation office of tambon Phlap Phla Chai Municipality in adjoining Phlap Phla Chai district. He was alone in the car.

Police were investigating the cause of the accident.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Life

BTS may perform at South Korean president-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's inauguration

SEOUL: South Korean president-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's transition team is reportedly planning to use K-pop to add glitz and glamour to his administration.

11:28
World

Singapore jails Australian for hurling wine bottle, killing man

A Singapore court on Friday sentenced an Australian man to five and a half years in prison for killing an elderly Singaporean man and hurting his wife with a thrown wine bottle, in what the judge called an act of religious hostility toward Muslims.

11:16
Business

Industry sentiment on 2-year high

The Thailand Industry Sentiment Index (TISI) rose to 89.2 points in March, the highest in 25 months, while the mood in April should be improved by the Songkran festival, says the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI).

10:50