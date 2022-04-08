Booster shot drive in Khon Kaen

A woman gets a vaccine shot in Khon Kaen on Friday. (Photo: Chakkrapan Natanri)

KHON KAEN: Elderly people, pregnant women and those with a chronic illness are being encouraged to get a booster shot against Covid-19 in 95 communities of Nakhon Khon Kaen Municipality ahead of the Songkran Festival, when people traditionally return to their hometowns for a family reunion.

Mayor Teerasak Teekhayuphan said on Friday the campaign will run until April 10.

Targeted for inoculation is the "608+1 group" - people aged 60 years and over, those with any of seven underlying illnesses, pregnant women and children of all ages.

Taking part in the campaign are medical staff from Khon Kaen Hospital, Srinagarind Hospital, private hospitals in the municipality, the 7th Health Centre and the Faculty of Medicine, Khon Kaen University.

Mr Teerasak said vaccination centres had been set up in the 95 communities.

Mobile teams would visit those not able to travel from home to the vaccination centres.

Booster shots were not limited to the 608+1 group. People passing by any of the vaccination centres could stop and ask for a shot - be it a first, second or third shot - free of charge.

They would only have to show their identification cards or vaccination certificates, Mr Teerasak said.