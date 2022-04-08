Illegal job seekers caught on western border

A soldier with seated Myanamar border crossers arrested in Sai Yok district in Kanchanaburi on Friday. (Photo: Piyarat Chongcharoen)

KANCHANABURI: Fifty Myanmar nationals were arrested after they illegally crossed the border into three districts of this western border province on April 7-8, police said.

The 30 men and 20 women were caught by army patrols from the Surasee Task Force at three locations - Ban Nong Chaeng, Moo 6, tambon Si Mongkhon, Sai Yok district; Ban Tha Khanun, Moo 1, tambon Tha Khanun, Thong Pha Phum district; and Ban Hin Si Phatthana, Moo 12, tambon Chorakhe Phuak, Dan Makham Tia districts.



They told questioners they were from Maylamyine, Yangon, Bago and Rakhine townships, and were destined for promised work in Samut Sakhon, Rayong, Kanchanaburi or Bangkok.

Some had paid 15,000-20,000 baht each to job brokers while others would pay on arriving at the promised workplaces.



The job seekers were handed over to police in the respective districts of entry for legal proceedings on charges of illegal entry, pending deportation.