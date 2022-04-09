25,298 new Covid cases, 98 more deaths

People wait for buses to their home provinces ahead of the Songkran festival, at the Bangkok Bus Terminal on Friday. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The country registered 98 more Covid-19 fatalities and 25,298 new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Saturday morning.

This compared with the 89 coronavirus-related fatalities and 25,140 new cases reported on Friday morning.

There were 25,220 local cases and 78 imported ones.

On Friday, 22,003 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus while 251,451 others were receiving treatment (up from 248,254 on the previous day).

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 3,858,346 Covid-19 cases, including 1,634,911 this year, with 3,580,920 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 25,975 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 4,277 so far this year.

The highest number of Covid-related fatalities in a 24-hour period was 312 recorded on Aug 13, 2021. The highest number of cases was 28,379 on April 1, 2022.