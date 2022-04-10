25,139 new Covid cases, 108 more deaths

People board an interprovincial bus on Saturday to head home for the Songkran long weekend from April 13 to 17. The government expects a Covid-19 case surge after the holiday period. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

The country registered 25,139 more Covid-19 cases and 108 new fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Sunday morning.

This compared with the 98 coronavirus-related fatalities and 25,298 new cases reported on Saturday morning.

There were 25,072 local cases and 67 imported cases.

On Saturday, 25,509 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 3,883,485 Covid-19 cases, including 1,660,050 cases this year, with 3,606,429 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 26,083 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 4,385 so far this year.

The highest number of Covid-related fatalities in a 24-hour period was 312 recorded on Aug 13. The highest number of cases was 28,379 on April 1.