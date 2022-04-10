Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
25,139 new Covid cases, 108 more deaths
Thailand
General

25,139 new Covid cases, 108 more deaths

published : 10 Apr 2022 at 07:58

writer: Online Reporters

People board an interprovincial bus on Saturday to head home for the Songkran long weekend from April 13 to 17. The government expects a Covid-19 case surge after the holiday period. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)
People board an interprovincial bus on Saturday to head home for the Songkran long weekend from April 13 to 17. The government expects a Covid-19 case surge after the holiday period. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

The country registered 25,139 more Covid-19 cases and 108 new fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Sunday morning.

This compared with the 98 coronavirus-related fatalities and 25,298 new cases reported on Saturday morning.

There were 25,072 local cases and 67 imported cases.

On Saturday, 25,509 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 3,883,485 Covid-19 cases, including 1,660,050 cases this year, with 3,606,429 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 26,083 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 4,385 so far this year.

The highest number of Covid-related fatalities in a 24-hour period was 312 recorded on Aug 13. The highest number of cases was 28,379 on April 1. 

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

145 Myanmar nationals repatriated from Ranong

RANONG: A total of 145 Myanmar nationals, 85 men and 60 women, were sent back to their home country under a voluntary repatriation programme on Saturday, according to a release of the Thailand Maritime Enforcement Command Centre Region 3.

09:31
Thailand

Islamic teacher killed in gun attack

PATTANI: A respected Islamic teacher, or ustaz, was killed in a gun attack by a group of assailants while returning home from a mosque in Nong Chik district in the small hours on Sunday.

09:13
Thailand

25,139 new Covid cases, 108 more deaths

The country registered 25,139 more Covid-19 cases and 108 new fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Sunday morning.

07:58