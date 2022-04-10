Section
145 Myanmar nationals repatriated from Ranong
Thailand
General

published : 10 Apr 2022 at 09:31

writer: Achadthaya Chuenniran

RANONG: A total of 145 Myanmar nationals, 85 men and 60 women, were sent back to their home country under a voluntary repatriation programme on Saturday, according to a release of the Thailand Maritime Enforcement Command Centre Region 3.

The repatriation ceremony was chaired by provincial governor Somkiat Sisanet and attended by Ye Lin Htet, a Myanmar assistant labour attache based in Ranong, as well as local labour and security officials.

The 145 Myanmar nationals had been caught for entering the country illegally to find jobs. They were repatriated on a voluntary basis after having gone though all legal proceedings.

They were seen off from the boat pier at Ban Khao Nang Hong in tambon Pak Nam, Muang district, on 10 motored boats, heading for a port in Myanmar.

