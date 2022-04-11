22,387 new Covid cases, 105 deaths

Locals and tourists enjoy the sunset from Cape Phromthep on Phuket, on Saturday. (Reuters photo)

There were 22,387 more confirmed Covid-19 cases and 105 new fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Monday morning.

Monday's figures did not include 15,187 positive results from antigen tests over the past 24 hours. This would raise the total to 37,574.

This compared with the 108 coronavirus-related fatalities and 25,139 new cases reported on Sunday morning.

As of Sunday, a total of 245,575 people were receiving Covid-19 treatment, including 64,570 in hospitals. The remainder included 62,128 in field hospitals/hospitel facilities and 118,253 in home/community isolation, according to the daily update posted by the Department of Disease Control.

Of those in hospital, 2,065 were seriously ill patients with lung inflammation and 856 dependent on ventilators.

Of the seriously ill patients, Bangkok had the most cases at 245, followed by 90 in Samut Prakan, 82 in Nakhon Ratchasima, 62 in Chon Buri and 60 in Kanchanaburi, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) reported on Monday.

The 24-hour period also saw 27,680 patients discharged from hospitals after recovering.

According to the CCSA, the 105 people who died were aged 13 to 99 years and included one foreigner, an Australian.

Bangkok reported 14 more coronavirus deaths deaths and there were 14 in adjacent provinces - four in Pathum Thani, three each in Samut Sakhon and Nonthaburi and two each in Samut Prakan and Nakhon Pathom.

Other central plains provinces further from the capital recorded 22 deaths - five in Chon Buri, four in Ratchaburi, two each in Rayong and Saraburi and one each in Ayutthaya, Nakhon Sawan, Sa Kaeo, Lop Buri, Chachoengsao, Phetchaburi, Kanchanaburi, Nakhon Nayok and Prachuap Khiri Khan.

The North reported 23 deaths - five in Sukhothai, four each in Kamphaeng Phet, Chiang Rai and Nan, three in Chiang Mai and one each in Lampang, Phitsanulok and Mae Hong Son.

The Northeast saw 27 more fatalities - six in Udon Thani, four each in Ubon Ratchathani, Si Sa Ket and Kalasin, two each in Loei, Buri Ram and Nong Khai and one each in Nakhon Ratchasima, Surin and Mukdahan.

The South had five deaths in Chumphon, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Songkhla, Trang and Satun.

There were 22,282 new cases in the general population, 18 among prison inmates and 87 imported ones.

Of the new infections in the general population, 21,977 were confirmed at hospitals and 305 via mass testing.

Bangkok continued to lead the most daily cases at 3,174, followed by 1,036 in Chon Buri, 831 in Nakhon Si Thammarat, 784 in Nonthaburi, 766 in Samut Prakan, 650 in Khon Kaen, 602 in Nakhon Pathom, 571 in Samut Sakhon, 553 in Roi Et and 498 in Buri Ram.

The 87 imported cases came from 22 countries. They included 15 from the United Kingdom, 10 from Saudi Arabia, eight from Australia, and seven each from Israel, Cambodia and Germany.

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 3,905,872 Covid-19 cases, including 1,682,437 this year, with 3,634,109 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 26,188 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 4,490 so far this year.

The highest number of Covid-related fatalities in a 24-hour period was 312 recorded on Aug 13, 2021. The highest number of cases was 28,379 on April 1, 2022.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 631,946 in 24 hours to 499.13 million. The worldwide death toll went up by 1,674 to 6.20 million. Over the past seven days, South Korea had the most cases of 1.46 million, followed by Germany with 1.03 million cases, France with 949,523 cases and Italy with 445,534 cases.