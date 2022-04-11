Section
22,387 new Covid cases, 105 more deaths
Thailand
General

22,387 new Covid cases, 105 more deaths

published : 11 Apr 2022 at 09:04

writer: Online Reporters

Locals and tourists wearing face masks watch a sunset from Phuket island's Phromthep Cape on Saturday. (Reuters photo)
Locals and tourists wearing face masks watch a sunset from Phuket island's Phromthep Cape on Saturday. (Reuters photo)

The country registered 22,387 more Covid-19 cases and 105 new fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Monday morning.

This compared with the 108 coronavirus-related fatalities and 25,139 new cases reported on Sunday morning.

There were 22,300 local cases and 87 imported cases.

On Sunday, 25,509 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 3,905,872 Covid-19 cases, including 1,682,437 cases this year, with 3,634,109 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 26,188 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 4,490 so far this year.

The highest number of Covid-related fatalities in a 24-hour period was 312 recorded on Aug 13, 2021. The highest number of cases was 28,379 on April 1, 2022. 


