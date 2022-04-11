Section
Thanathorn arraigned in court for lese majeste
Thailand
General

published : 11 Apr 2022 at 16:36

writer: Online Reporters

Progressive Movement leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit reacts during political campaigning on Wednesday for Pattaya governor candidate Kittisak Nilwattanathochai. (Photo from @Thanathorn_FWP Twitter account)
The Criminal Court has accepted for trial a case filed by the prosecution against Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, chairman of the Progressive Movement, charging him with committing lese majeste during his Facebook Live on Jan 18, 2021 criticising the government's Covid-19 vaccine procurement plan.

Krisdang Nutjaras, Mr Thanathorn's lawyer, said prosecutors on Monday decided to indict Mr Thanathorn in the Criminal Court for breach of Section 112,  the lese majeste law, of the Criminal Code and of the Computer Crimes Act, as recommended by Nang Loeng police investigators.

The Criminal Court accepted the case for trial, Mr Krisdang said.

The Progressive Movement later issued a statement to media saying Mr Thanathorn had been indicted for referring to His Majesty the King while talking about the government's procurement of vaccine against Covid-19 from Siam Bioscience Company, a Thai biopharmaceuticals manufacturer.

According to the indictment, Mr Thanathorn's remark publicised on the internet was intended to cause the public to look at the King with suspicion. After being indicted, Mr Thanathorn filed an application with the court for release on bail.

The court was considering the bail request.

Siam Bioscience is owned by His Majesty the King.

