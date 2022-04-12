19,982 new Covid cases, 101 more deaths

A woman uses a ladle with an extra-long handle to pour scented water on the hands of an elderly woman during a demonstration of a Covid-safe ‘rod nam dam hua’ ceremony at The Mall Ngamwongwan shopping centre on Monday. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The country registered 19,982 more Covid-19 cases and 101 new fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Tuesday morning.

This compared with the 105 coronavirus-related fatalities and 22,387 new cases reported on Monday morning.

There were 19,930 local cases and 52 imported cases.

On Monday, 28,057 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 3,925,854 Covid-19 cases, including 1,493,672 cases this year, with 3,662,166 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 26,289 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 4,591 so far this year.

The highest number of Covid-related fatalities in a 24-hour period was 312 recorded on Aug 13, 2021. The highest number of cases was 28,379 on April 1, 2022.