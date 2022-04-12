More illegal job seekers arrested on western border

A soldier checks the temperatures of some of the Myanmar job seekers arrested after crossing the border illegally into Kanchanaburi. (Photo:Supplied/ Piyarat Chongcharoen)

KANCHANABURI: A total of 37 Myanmar nationals were arrested after they illegally crossed the border into three districts of this western province on April 10-11, heading for jobs inside Thailand, police said.

The 19 men and 18 women were rounded up by army patrols from the Surasee Task Force at three spots - Ban Songkaria in Tambon Nong Lu, Sangkhla Buri district; Ban Phu Nam Ron in tambon Ban Kao, Muang district; and Ban Tha Khanun in tambon Tha Khanun, Thong Pha Phum district.

They were from Mawlamyine, Yangon, Bago and Rakhine townships in Myanmar and were on the way to Samut Sakhon, Rayong, Kanchanaburi and Bangkok, where job brokers had promised them work.

Some of them had paid 20,000-30,000 baht each to the brokers while others would pay them on arriving at their workplaces.

They were to be deported after going through legal proceedings at Sangkhla Buri, Muang and Thong Pha Phum police stations.