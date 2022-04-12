Tolls on 5 expressways waived for Songkran

Transport officials check a passenger van on Monday as people started leaving Bangkok for their home provinces. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

Tolls on five expressways will be waived to speed travel and lower the costs of people returning to their home provinces during the Songkran festival, government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said.

He said it was agreed on by the Expressway Authority of Thailand, the Bangkok Expressway and Metro Company and the Northern Bangkok Expressway Company.



The five expressways are: