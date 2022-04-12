Section
Tolls on 5 expressways waived for Songkran
published : 12 Apr 2022 at 11:42

writer: Mongkol Bangprapa

Transport officials check a passenger van on Monday as people started leaving Bangkok for their home provinces. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)
Tolls on five expressways will be waived to speed travel and lower the costs of people returning to their home provinces during the Songkran festival, government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said.

He said it was agreed on by the Expressway Authority of Thailand, the Bangkok Expressway and Metro Company and the Northern Bangkok Expressway Company.

The five expressways are:

  • The Bang Na-Chon Buri and Bang Phli-Suksawat expressways. The tolls for use of these two expressways will be waived from 12.01am on April 12 to 11.59pm on April 18.
  • The Chalerm Maha Nakhon, Si Rat and Udon Ratthaya expressways. The tolls for use of these expressways will be waived from 12.01am on April 13 to 1.59pm on April 15.
