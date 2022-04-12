Old woman with Covid falls to her death at hospital

Medical staff respond after then 80-year-old woman fell to her death from the 7th floor at Maharat Nakhon Si Thammarat Hospital in Nakhon Si Thammarat province on Monday. (Photo supplied)

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: An 80-year-old woman fell to her death from the seventh floor of the hospital where she was being treated for Covid-19 in Muang district on Monday night.

Prapai Ketkaew fell from room 298/2 on the 7th floor of Maharat Nakhon Si Thammarat Hospital.

Her son Veera Ketkaew, 48, arrived at the hospital on Tuesday to take his mother's body home for funeral rites.

He said the hospital informed him she had fallen seven floors to her death shortly after 9pm on Monday.

A nurse told him it happened while she was busy in another room.

His mother was rushed to emergency services for treatment but was already dead.

Mr Veera said the circumstances of his mother's death were still not clear to him. He doubted there was any negligence on the part of hospital staff, but he wanted a clear explanation from the hospital, as a show of responsibility.

Police had arrived at the hospital to investigate, he said.

Mr Veera said he would consult with relatives before deciding what to do next.