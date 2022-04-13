Daily Covid cases surge to 23,015 on Songkran, 106 more deaths

Travellers wait for their buses to northeastern destinations at Mor Chit terminal on the eve of the Songkran festival. Health authorities fear a Covid-19 surge after the celebration of the Thai New Year. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The country registered 23,015 more Covid-19 cases and 106 new fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Wednesday morning.

The Songkran Day numbers compared with the 19,982 new cases and 101 coronavirus-related fatalities announced on Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday, 27,626 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the disease.

As of Tuesday, a total of 232,682 people were receiving Covid-19 treatment, including 60,460 in hospitals. The remainder were mostly in hospitel facilities (58,386) or in home/community isolation (113,228), according to the daily update posted by the Department of Disease Control.

Of those in hospital, 1,971 were seriously ill patients with lung inflammation, 834 of them dependent on ventilators.

Of the seriously ill patients, Bangkok had the most cases at 205, followed by 99 in Samut Prakan, 80 in Nakhon Ratchasima, 67 each in Chon Buri and Suphan Buri, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) reported on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the CCSA, the 106 people who died were aged from four to 107 with the average age of 74. One was from Myanmar, another from Cambodia and the rest were Thais.

Bangkok logged eight new deaths and there were nine in adjacent provinces — four each in Samut Prakan and Pathum Thani and one in Nakhon Pathom.

Other central plains provinces further from the capital had 29 deaths, led by five in Chon Buri, four in Prachin Buri and three in Chantha Buri.

The North reported 16 deaths in nine provinces, led by three each in Sukhothai, Chiang Mai and Phayao.

The Northeast saw 35 new fatalities in 11 provinces, led by six each in Nakhon Ratchasima and Kalasin, and five each in Udon Thani and Sakon Nakhon.

The South had nine deaths, led by three in Nakhon Si Thammarat and two in Songkhla.

(Screenshot from https://epidemic-stats.com/coronavirus/thailand)

All but 95 of the 23,015 new infections announced Wednesday were transmitted inside Thailand.

The 95 imported cases came from 23 countries. They included 16 from Saudi Arabia, 15 of them Thai returnees, followed by 15 from the United Kingdom and 10 from Germany.

Of the new infections in the general population, 22,647 were confirmed at hospitals and 216 via mass testing.

Bangkok continued to lead daily cases with 2,932, followed by 1,082 in Nonthaburi 994 in Khon Kaen, 981 in Chon Buri and 712 in Samut Prakan.

Health authorities had administered 131.44 million vaccine doses as of Tuesday; 80.3% of the population had received at least one dose of the vaccine, 72.8% at least two shots and 35.7% at least one booster shot.

On Tuesday alone, 122,962 people received a shot.

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 3,948,869 Covid-19 cases, including 1,725,434 cases this year, with 3,689,792 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 26,395 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 4,697 so far this year.

The highest number of Covid-related fatalities in a 24-hour period was 312 recorded on Aug 13, 2021. The highest number of cases was 28,379 on April 1, 2022.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 1.03 million in 24 hours to 501.13 million. The worldwide death toll went up by 3,147 to 6.20 million.