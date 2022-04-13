21 illegal Myanmar migrants caught in Songkhla

Myanmar illegal entrants come out of the packed rear of a pickup truck intercepted by immigration police in Rattaphum district in Songkhla on Tuesday. (Photo: Assawin Pakkawan)

SONGKHLA: Immigration police arrested 21 Myanmar nationals in Rattaphum district of this southern province on Tuesday, Pol Maj Gen Prapansak Prasansuk said.

Pol Maj Gen Prapansak, the Immigration Police Division 6 commander, said immigration police, acting on a tip-off, intercepted an Isuzu D-Max pick-up at the Khuha intersection on the Asian Highway in tambon Kamphaeng Phet, Rattaphum district,



In a search, the police found 21 Myanmar nationals - 18 men and three women - packed in the rear of the pick-up which was covered with a black canvas sheet.



Saranyu Kaewmora, 23, the driver, a Thai man from Kanchanaburi's Si Sawat district, was also arrested.



Information from him led to the arrest of Sopon Saengwiwek, 23, the driver of another pick-up, who was from Kanchanaburi's Lao Khwan district, while he was staying in a resort. Mr Sopon's duty was to be on the lookout by driving his vehicle a distance ahead of the other pickup.



The two drivers told the police they were hired by a man for 10,000 baht to transport the Myanmar migrants from Prachuap Khiri Khan to the border with Malaysia.



The migrants said they were from Yangon, Myawaddy and Mawlamyine townships in Myanmar. They sneaked across the border into Thailand in Prachuap Khiri Khan province and hid in a forest before being taken in a pick-up to Songkhla, from which they would proceed across the border into Malaysia for jobs.



The job seekers said they were to pay 40,000 baht each to job brokers. They had paid the first half to the brokers and would pay the other half on arriving at workplaces in Malaysia.



The migrants would be deported after going through legal proceedings on charge of illegal entry.



A police investigation was continuing to find culprits behind the smuggling of illegal migrants.