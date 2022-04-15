20,289 new Covid cases, 119 deaths

Locals and tourists celebrate the Songkran festival on Khaosan Road, Bangkok, on Thursday. The government has banned water-splashing during Songkran to help limit the spread of Covid-19. (Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool)

The country registered 119 more Covid-19 fatalities and 20,289 new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Friday morning.

This compared with the 115 coronavirus-related deaths and 24,134 new cases reported on Thursday morning.

There were 20,221 local cases and 68 imported ones.

On Thursday, 24,969 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus while 224,905 others were receiving treatment (down from 229,704 on the previous day).

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 3,993,292 Covid-19 cases, including 1,769,857 this year, with 3,741,758 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 26,629 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 4,931 so far this year.

The highest number of Covid-related fatalities in a 24-hour period was 312 recorded on Aug 13, 2021. The highest number of cases was 28,379 on April 1, 2022.